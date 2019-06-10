(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)

If you spend part of an afternoon googling the football career of Chris Hanburger, one thing will be clear shortly into the venture: Hanburger wasn’t obsessed with football or adulation. But he was an incredible player.

Born in Fort Bragg, NC, and the son of an Army Colonel, Hanburger moved around as a child including a period for a few years in Aberdeen, SD. An outstanding high school football player in Hampton, VA, Hanburger actually enlisted in the Army 11 days after graduating.

He spent two years in the service before going to school to play football at North Carolina, which had stayed in regular contact with him since high school. Hanburger, however, remained in the reserves serving every summer in South Carolina even while he was a Tar Heel.

At Carolina, he became a star. First at linebacker and then also at center. Hanburger was one of the last great two-way players in college football, earning first-team All-ACC honors as a linebacker in 1963 and 1964 and remaining a starter paving the way for Ken Willard and the Tar Heels’ offense, as well.

Hanburger was more ballyhooed as a linebacker, a position he later played for 14 seasons in the NFL. But to get a true gauge of what kind of player he was, just listen or read what his offensive line coach at UNC said about him.

“I never saw a guy who hated football so much play so hard and play so well,” Joe Mark told the Raleigh News & Observer in 2011. “He used to say, 'What am I doing playing this game?' Then he'd get on the field and good Lord have mercy he was tough.”

The 1963 Tar Heels were co-ACC regular season champions and finished with a 9-2 mark after clobbering Air Force 35-0 in the Gator Bowl. Following the lead of Hanburger’s blocking was Ken Willard, a tailback who ran for 742 yards that season. A year later, Willard was the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL draft.