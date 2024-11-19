Sparks Back at UNC for Wake Game, Discusses Visit and More

J.J Sparks is a 6-foot-4, 295-pound class of 2026 center of Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL, who was offered by North Carolina on May 31. He returned to Chapel Hill for the Showtime Camp on June 23 and the game against Charlotte on September 14.

Continuing to build relationships at Carolina, he is high on the Tar Heels. Sparks was back on campus for UNC's31-24 win against conference rival Wake Forest on Saturday.

But the Tar Heels will face competition for Sparks. He was at the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville to get a closer look at the Bulldogs and lists an impressive 18 offers, including from Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, UCF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Sparks talked about his experience in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the Tar Heels:



