Special Teams Decline Crucial In Loss To Wolfpack

RALEIGH – Mack Brown spent most of the regular season each week noting some positives about his squad on special teams.

Jovan DeWitt’s units hadn’t flipped around games with their play, but they weren’t exactly losing them, either. It was somewhat a wash through the first 11 contests.

But all that changed Friday night in game number twelve.

UNC had two punts blocked, allowed a long kickoff return, and failed to secure an onside kick in a crucial moment in the Tar Heels’ 34-30 loss at No. 20 NC State. Fingers can point in a lot of directions for why Carolina fell to its rivals, but it is difficult to begin anywhere other than special teams.

And the affliction essentially bookended the game.

UNC opened the contest with a three-and-out on offense, but the ensuing punt was blocked by the Wolfpack and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown a mere 83 seconds into the game.

“It was a person that just missed an assignment, like it was at Florida State last year, and we ended up taking the person out after the second one that Garrett Walston was so aware of, and made the play,” Brown said.

Then, after State cut the margin to 30-28, it recovered an onside kick with 1:33 to play. It scored the game-winning touchdown 29 seconds later.

“We work on that every day,” Brown said, alluding to the onside kick. “It was the perfect scenario for them to win the game. The kick was perfect, our guy was getting ready to field it, their kicker did an unbelievable job of being right there at the ten-yard mark and falling on it. Obviously, nothing was a surprise we just didn’t execute.”

As Brown noted, Carolina had another punt blocked in the second quarter, but Walston alertly picked up the ball and ran it 18 yards for a first down to extend the drive.

And when the bottom fell out in the fourth quarter for the Heels, it began on special teams.



