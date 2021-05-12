TarHeelIllustrated - Speedy, Confident Downs On The Verge Of Erupting

CHAPEL HILL – When Josh Downs hauled in a pass from Sam Howell and darted into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown in the Orange Bowl last January, he sent a message to the Texas A&M fans in that part of the stadium and anyone else paying attention. Downs had arrived. Fast, cat quick, super glue on his hands, and the kind of moxie befitting a brash wide receiver, Downs crossed the goal line with an Aggies’ defender multiple steps behind him, he looked up toward the maroon-clad fans disgruntled by his impressive play and flashed them the Gig ‘em sign before reversing it: Thumb up, then thumb down. The true freshmen from Suwanee, GA, somehow new the popular A&M gesture, and he also knew how to get under an opponents’ skin. That, and run really fast, get open, catch the ball and find grass in the end zone. “I’ve got to have that swagger and that confidence out there to make plays,” Downs recently said, “because I know they're counting on me to. That’s pretty much where it comes from.” Swagger is best when associated with talent and production. Going into the Orange Bowl, Downs had just three receptions on the season. No shame in that, after all he was playing behind 1,000-yard receivers Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown, plus he had to learn the ropes of playing major college football. He caught on, though, and then some.

Josh Downs exploded in the Orange Bowl with four catches, two that went for touchdowns. (USA Today)

Downs had another touchdown reception in the bowl game and finished the night with four receptions for 91 yards and those two scores. For the season, he had seven catches for 119 yards. That was obviously his coming out party. Now that Newsome and Brown are gone, Downs has been asked to take a giant step forward as one of the go-to guys in the receiver room, and if this spring is any indication, he is doing just that. “Josh Downs looks great,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said during spring practice. “He doesn't look good. He's our best receiver at this point.” At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Downs’ two TD receptions in the Orange Bowl couldn’t have been more different and displayed a wide range in his skills. First, Downs scored on a beautiful wheel rout in the third quarter giving UNC a 20-17 lead, then just inside the fourth quarter came his gig ‘em play. Downs wants to do those things and more this season, and the Tar Heels will count on him. With Newsome and Brown gone, they take 109 receptions for 1,783 yards, and 14 touchdowns with them from last season. Downs has big goals for himself. “I feel like I want to be more explosive than I was last year.” Downs said. “So, I've definitely worked on getting more explosive. I've been in the film room a lot and learned about the offense more. I’ve got about a year of the offense under my belt, just learning and being behind Dazz and getting better at that.

Downs is a favorite among his teammates and likely will be among fans this fall. (Jenna Miller/THI)