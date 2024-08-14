CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Omarion Hampton, a 2023 second-team Sporting News All-American, has been named to the Sporting News 2024 Preseason All-America first-team, the selection committee announced Wednesday.

In addition to the Sporting News Preseason All-American team, Hampton has been named to the watch lists for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards. Hampton was also named to the 2024 All-ACC Preseason Football team prior to the upcoming season.

Last season, Hampton compiled 1,504 yards on 253 carries and 15 touchdowns, while adding 29 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown through the air. He finished last season leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in rushing attempts (253), rushing yards (1,504), rushing touchdowns (15), rushing attempts per game (19.46) and rushing yards per game (115.4).





Nationally, Hampton's 1,504 rushing yards and 115.69 rushing yards per game average from a season ago ranked in the top five.