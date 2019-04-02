Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 12:13:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Football Practice Report

Okp0dypsvx4zg3bwosuf
Some notes and observations from Tuesday's UNC football practice at the new indoor facility.
THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its tenth football practice on the spring Tuesday at the new indoor practice facility, and the media was welcomed inside to watch for the second time since the ini...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}