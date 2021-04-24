CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina finished its spring practice Saturday by holding a 70-minute game, so this was THI’s fourth chance to see the Tar Heels in person over the last month.

And among the many takeaways, the main one is what so much of what we saw in three previous practices, two of which included scrimmages, was confirmed in the spring game. So, here are some observations from both the offense and defense.

The defense has players everywhere, though many are young. But UNC is in no shortage of athletes on that side of the ball, and it’s a world of difference from a few years ago.