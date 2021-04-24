Spring Game Observations: The Tar Heels' Defense
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina finished its spring practice Saturday by holding a 70-minute game, so this was THI’s fourth chance to see the Tar Heels in person over the last month.
And among the many takeaways, the main one is what so much of what we saw in three previous practices, two of which included scrimmages, was confirmed in the spring game. So, here are some observations from both the offense and defense.
The defense has players everywhere, though many are young. But UNC is in no shortage of athletes on that side of the ball, and it’s a world of difference from a few years ago.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news