CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will hold its annual Spring Football Game presented by Wegmans on Saturday, April 20 at 3 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. Admission is free.

The 2024 Spring Game will feature a Fan Fest around the Bell Tower, starting at 1 p.m. and remaining open until 2:30 p.m. It will include interactive games for kids, music and more!

All fans attending the Spring Game will have the chance to win great prizes, including Nike prize packs, tickets to a 2024 home football game, signed footballs, and more.

The Carolina football program is six practices into its spring football season with a number of developing storylines. All-American running back Omarion Hampton returns after posting 1,504 yards and 15 TDs in 2023. His 1,504 yards rank second on UNC’s single-season list and were fifth nationally last season.

With Drake Maye off to the NFL, the quarterback position is up for grabs with returnee Conner Harrell and incoming transfer Max Johnson battling it out. Kaimon Rucker returns after producing one of the most disruptive seasons in the country by an edge rusher. He’s joined by Power Echols and Alijah Huzzie as All-ACC defenders returning for the ’24 season.

There are also a host of newcomers with 30 new faces on the roster between early enrollees and transfers.

The Spring Game is also a great opportunity for fans to make a day of it on campus, as Carolina Softball will be in action prior to the Spring Game when the Tar Heels play host to Louisville at Anderson Stadium at 1 p.m.

Carolina Ticket Sales will have a table set up inside of Gate 3 at the Spring Game for fans to place deposits for season tickets. Season ticket deposits are on sale now starting at just $315. UNC Faculty, staff, and recent graduates can take advantage of a special season ticket discount. Call the UNC Athletics Ticket Office at 919-962-2296 to place a deposit or learn more about season ticket deposits.

SPRING GAME PARKING INFORMATION

Public Parking (available starting at 12 p.m.) - No Fee:

Bell Tower Deck (ADA Parking)

Bowles Lot

Cardinal Deck

Craige Deck

Jackson Deck

Manning Lot