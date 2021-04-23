North Carolina's spring game cannot come at a better time for the program. On Saturday, the Tar Heels expect a huge list of prospects to be in attendance for the game that starts at 3 pm. Weather and spring state playoffs could be a factor on who will show up in Kenan Stadium, but THI has put together a list of expected visitors.

Travis Shaw, a 5-star class of 2022 defensive tackle out of Grimsley High in Greensboro, NC, is the headliner of the expected group. The list will contain six of the seven future Tar Heels signed in the class of 2021 that did not enroll early, plus outstanding prospects from the classes of 2022, 2023, and 2024.



