Spring Practice In December?

CHAPEL HILL – It may be December, the air is cold, and Christmas is almost here, but for North Carolina’s football team, in some respects it might as well be spring time.

As the Tar Heels prepare to face South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, they are also grinding away with the younger players. More contact than what has been the norm when prepping for a bowl, and more intensity. Really, more everything.

One might say this is essentially like an additional spring practice, only that winter just started.

“We’ve worked them every day,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “And we’ve been really physical. We’ve been more physical in bowl practice than we’ve been since we’ve been here. We just felt like that was really, really important, especially in the lines of scrimmage… Those lines of scrimmage have been absolutely game speed for every practice that we’ve been involved with.”

The motivation for enhanced pre-bowl workouts is to get better at a part of the game needed to elevate the Tar Heels to another level.

They ran the ball well conventionally this season, as evidenced by them leading the ACC in rushing averaging 219.8 yards per game. Much of that, however, was quarterback Sam Howell scrambling and picking up big gains on designed runs. Not exactly conventional, but the numbers certainly count, as Brown has pointed out many times this season.

But Carolina must get better running in tight situations. That is an absolute, and it must improve defending in the trenches in tight situations. Toughness is the name of the game, so the Heels have been grinding.