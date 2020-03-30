With most or all of spring practice cancelled across the board in college football, what are some of the options being banded about with respect to getting teams back onto the field for their workouts, assuming norm is restored at some point?

The cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic has put into flux nearly every element of American life, including college football, in which its coaches and administrators have been scrambling to discuss and lay faith to various options that could become a reality if and when the effects of the virus subside enough enabling the restoration of regular life.

North Carolina Coach Mack Brown offered up some possibilities during a virtual press conference Monday afternoon, though the Hall of Fame coach was simply discussing what he’s heard so far. Obviously, nothing is etched in stone.

One proposal that has already been advanced is a 10-day camp this summer.

“There’s a lot of different people (and) avenues that it looks at,” Brown said. “I know that (UNC director of athletics) Bubba (Cunningham) has talked to different ADs about it, I think it’s been proposed to the NCAA. We’re also talking to the AFCA about it… There’s so different many things right now that the NCAA is considering and I think, obviously, we’ve got to wait and see, even though spring practice is cancelled for the spring what does that mean?”



