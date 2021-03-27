TarHeelIllustrated - Spring Practice Report: Downs, McMichael, Vohasek & Conley

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina had its third practice of the spring Saturday morning in Kenan Stadium, and afterward Kyler McMichael, Ray Vohasek, Josh Downs, and Ja’Qurious Conley met with the media via Zoom after its conclusion. Among the topics discussed were this team’s depth, the players that have impressed the most so far, one-on-one battles and much more. Below are the full videos of the press conferences along with some pulled notes and quotes from what each player had to say:

Kyler McMichael

*The Tar Heels return 10 of their 11 starters on defense from last year’s team, with only Chazz Surratt gone, and all 11 of their starters from the Orange Bowl loss to Texas A&M. To say this defense is full of experience would be an understatement, and McMichael is excited about the number of guys that can produce on that side of the ball. “Oh my gosh, the depth is there for sure,” McMichael said. “You’ve definitely seen maturity out of the group.” McMichael also thinks this defense, and the team as a whole, has more natural leaders. “It’s become more of a player-driven team,” he said. “We're holding each other accountable. I see a special group out of the players we have now, I see potential. I definitely think we’re gonna be one of the top tier teams, one of the teams with the potential to go to the national championship this year.”

*Having to go up against the wide receivers on a daily basis, McMichael said there are a couple surprise guys that have stood out in the few practices they’ve had so far. “Antoine Green, I gotta give it to him,” McMichael said. “He’s always working me, giving me good looks off the line. “And Justin Olson. He's somebody that you probably don't hear a lot about, but he’ll put his body on line to catch the ball and I definitely salute him for that.”



Ray Vohasek

*Including Vohasek, Carolina has plenty of options on the defensive line. Juniors Jahlil Taylor and Tomari Fox return along with sophomores Clyde Pinder, Myles Murphy, Kristian Varner and Kevin Hester Jr. Add redshirt freshman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, who missed the entirety of last season through injury, and true freshmen Jahvaree Ritzie and Keeshawn Silver to the mix, and the Tar Heels’ defensive line has an abundance of talented youth and experience. So, is there anyone that has stood out the most to Vohasek so far this spring? “I can't even give you one guy, I’m gonna give you three,” he said. “I’m gonna give you Jahlil Taylor, Kristian Varner and KJ Hester have all taken a huge jump these last couple of practices. They look completely different, they're really picking things up. “I think this offseason was huge for them. Getting the whole offseason because all of us didn't get one last year. They have looked so much better just these first couple of practices.” *Full of experience and young talent, Vohasek also weighed in on the potential he thinks this defense has going into the 2021 season. “I think we can be one of the best,” Vohasek said. “I think the way we played in that bowl game really showed what we can do. We just have to put it all together. “We have to play with that whole 11 on the field. Everybody getting to the ball, everybody doing their job. I think if we do that, we can really shut down some offenses this year.”

Josh Downs

*With Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome all gone to the NFL, there is plenty of room for guys to step up and be playmakers on the offense. Leaving with those four is a combined 4,168 yards and 42 touchdowns. That’s a ton of yards and points that needs to be replaced, but Downs is confident he and his teammates can make it happen. “We go out there every day with a mentality to prove everybody wrong,” Downs said. “Of course Dyami, Dazz, Mike and Javonte left, but in the receiving core, (Lonnie) Galloway tells us every day to step up and make plays. “So, I try to go out there every day, get Sam's trust, get the guys with me as well, Khafre (Brown), AG (Antoine Green), Justin Olson Emery (Simmons), get out there and work, make plays on the DBs and just keep getting better every day. We’ve got to fill that void and I think we're doing a good job right now.” *Who, in Downs’ opinion, is the toughest corner to go up against in practice? “I play in the slot, so I gotta say either Ja’Qurious Conley or Trey Morrison,” he said. “Those are probably the two hardest I go against every day.” His prior relationship with Morrison means the trash talking goes up another level when they face off. “Me and Trey, we’re gonna talk every day with each other,” ‘Downs said. “I’ve known him for about six years, so it's personal when we go together. It's not like I just met him, so me and Trey get out there everyday. Me and JQ get out there, too. Me and JQ just get to work.”

Ja'Qurious Conley