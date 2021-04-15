TarHeelIllustrated - Spring Practice Report: Duck & Barnes On Progress & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 10th practice of the spring Thursday morning, and afterward, three Tar Heels met with the media via zoom to discuss how things have gone and how they are coming along. Here are videos of Q&A sessions with junior cornerback Storm Duck and junior offensive lineman William Barnes and some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say: Note: We are running a report on what senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said separately.



Storm Duck, Jr. CB

*Duck was injured in the second game of last season, a win at Boston College, and was lost for the rest of the year. However, he nearly returned in December but opted not to. “Actually, I’d say the last two games of the season, I was in a decision whether I wanted to come back and play or should I just sit out and wait it out,” he said. “I was actually practicing before the Miami game (and) and little bit before the Orange Bowl game. Personally, I didn’t feel like the time was right for me to come back. “I wasn’t going to play at the level I was playing at the beginning of the season, so I figured it was best for me to sit out.”

*Duck said watching and not being able to play was a major challenge, but he found ways to improve even when unable to get onto the field. Film room was big, as well as a few other things. “The first thing I had to do was mentally, I’d never been in the position to where I’d sat out – I’ve never missed a whole football season in my life,” he said. “Mentally, I feel like I had to mature a lot and get to know the playbook better. “Knowing what different players are doing, like leverages and splits and all that and how to play them. But overall, I feel like mentally get right, and that’s really what helped me. Getting my mind right is what got me through that.”

*One of the other things Duck did when not playing was he watched the other guys at his position. Two players, in particular, stand out, and Duck offered his thoughts on Kyler McMichael and Tony Grimes. “Kyler and Tony are two great players,” Duck said. “They come out every day and battle and compete. We come out every day and try to make each other better and those two, they come out and bring it every day, even if it’s individual drills, one-on-ones, scale team. Those two are really good players, and we just like to battle and compete.”



William Barnes, Jr. OL