CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its final football practice Thursday morning in advance of the spring game, which will take place Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium and will close out the spring football schedule.

The Tar Heels were in full pads and had a spirited session that included plenty of hitting, especially in the various inside-run drills.

THI was on hand and took in a lot, but focused on the offensive and defensive lines the most, but also spent time watching the linebackers, quarterbacks, and running backs. We looked at the wide receivers, but not for long given that only six scholarship players are available right now.

So, here is our second report from the practice, which was open to the media. Yesterday, we focused extensively on the offensive line. Here we will look at the rest of what we saw: