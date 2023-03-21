CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is back on the practice field Tuesday, after the Tar Heels were off last week because of spring break.

UNC opened spring practice March 5, and held three sessions that week, last working out March 9, so it has really been 12 days since they were last together on the field.

The focus Tuesday and for the rest of the week is to finalize the install of the new tweaks to the offense and whatever slight changes have been made on defense, skills development, and some hitting, maybe even plenty of hitting.

The key, however, is continued growth, which means smoothing over rough spots and enhancing what has worked well.

“We want to continue to grow and practice and play to a standard of excellence every day,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said regarding his message to the team throughout the spring. “And do everything we can do to win all the games.

“Everything in this program is in great shape right now. The recruiting’s good, the academics are good, the facilities are good, the discipline is good; we need to win more games… We had ten games that came down to the last play of the game; we won seven and lost three. What do we have to do to win those other three?”

With three new coaches on the offensive side of the ball – tight end, offensive line, quarterback – and a new offensive analyst in respected veteran Clyde Christiansen, the coming weeks are vital to the offense getting in sync. Not just with the alterations made in the passing game, but the ground attack, too.