CHAPEL HILL – North Carolins was supposed to start spring football practice Tuesday.

It was slated to commence in the morning at the Koman Practice Facility and go for two hours before Mack Brown and some Tar Heels were scheduled to speak with the media.



But that’s not happening. Spring football, along with everything else at UNC and the ACC, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that has essentially halted life across the United States.

For UNC, whether or not it will hold a pseudo spring practice as some point is uncertain, but for now and perhaps the next two months, there will be no formal gathering of the Tar Heels.

The March 17 start date for the Heels is later than the rest of the teams in the ACC. A year ago, Carolina opened on March 2, but UNC Coach Mack Brown said strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess requested a later start this year.

“We moved spring practice back two weeks because coach Hess has wanted two more weeks with them (players) in the white room and, and in the running and agilities,” Brown said. “And I wasn’t for it at first, but he didn’t feel like in his first year he was able to get enough strength improvement and he just, he wanted the two more weeks of consecutive work.”

Had UNC opened spring practice two weeks earlier on March 3, it would have practiced five times before the ACC’s announcement putting an end to all team sports gatherings last week.



