TarHeelIllustrated - Staff Pix: Notre Dame At UNC

Staff Pix: Notre Dame At UNC
North Carolina returns to the Smith Center for just the third time this season Saturday when Notre Dame visits for a 4 pm tip.
Originally, UNC was supposed to host Syracuse, but the game was postponed because of COVID protocols causing a pause for the Orange, so when Notre Dame’s game versus Pittsburgh slated for Saturday was called off because of Pitt dealing with COVID protocols, the ACC quickly got this game together.
The Irish come in at 3-5 (0-2 ACC) but have played a very challenging schedule. They have defeated Detroit, Kentucky and Bellermine while losing to Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Purdue and Virginia. Each of the losses was by 10 points or less, so Mike Brey’s team was competitive each time out.
The Tar Heels are 5-4 (0-2 ACC) and have dropped consecutive games at NC State and Georgia Tech.
Here are our picks:
Deana King
The Tar Heels will have to play better defense and cut down turnovers to defeat Notre Dame. UNC has a decisive advantage in the paint, so they need to take advantage of their bigs. Prediction: UNC 68, Notre Dame 64.
Jarrod Hardy
This is an absolute must win for North Carolina. The Heels can win but they will have to find a way to continue to play well in the paint, but also close out defensively on Notre Dame’s shooters. Right now, this team isn’t scoring at a normal UNC level, so to win they will have to grind and play tough and harder on the defensive end. Prediction: UNC 76, Notre Dame 70.
Kevin Roy
The good news for the Tar Heels is that Notre Dame isn’t very good. The bad news, neither are the Tar Heels, so far. I can just copy and paste my pick from the other night because it all still fits. A quick turnaround might be just what the Tar Heels need, as well as a rare home game. I am looking for something to finally click and the Tar Heels to put a complete game together. Prediction: UNC 81, Notre Dame 74.
John Gwaltney
The new year starts in such a 2020 way its laughable. Nonetheless, Carolina needs a win on Saturday regardless of its opponent, which is now Notre Dame. Both teams are 0-2 in the ACC so expect them to play with urgency. The Tar Heels can expect the Irish to try and spread things out like other opponents but this time they will respond positively to pick up a needed win. Prediction: UNC 72, Notre Dame 67.
Andrew Jones
If Wednesday at Georgia Tech was close to a must-win game, the game versus the Irish absolutely is. The Tar Heels should win but that doesn’t mean they will. Dame isn’t very good defensively and rarely forces turnovers, so the Tar Heels cannot self-inflict a bunch of offensive misery again and still pick up a win. Take care of the ball, get regular touches in the post, make a big rebounding edge matter, and defend some. If UNC does those things, it will win. The thinking here is the Heels do enough of that to get by. Prediction: UNC 77, Notre Dame 70.
Average THI prediction: UNC 74.8, Notre Dame 69.