TarHeelIllustrated - Staff Pix: Notre Dame At UNC

North Carolina returns to the Smith Center for just the third time this season Saturday when Notre Dame visits for a 4 pm tip. Originally, UNC was supposed to host Syracuse, but the game was postponed because of COVID protocols causing a pause for the Orange, so when Notre Dame’s game versus Pittsburgh slated for Saturday was called off because of Pitt dealing with COVID protocols, the ACC quickly got this game together. The Irish come in at 3-5 (0-2 ACC) but have played a very challenging schedule. They have defeated Detroit, Kentucky and Bellermine while losing to Michigan State, Ohio State, Duke, Purdue and Virginia. Each of the losses was by 10 points or less, so Mike Brey’s team was competitive each time out. The Tar Heels are 5-4 (0-2 ACC) and have dropped consecutive games at NC State and Georgia Tech. Here are our picks:





Deana King

The Tar Heels will have to play better defense and cut down turnovers to defeat Notre Dame. UNC has a decisive advantage in the paint, so they need to take advantage of their bigs. Prediction: UNC 68, Notre Dame 64.





Jarrod Hardy

This is an absolute must win for North Carolina. The Heels can win but they will have to find a way to continue to play well in the paint, but also close out defensively on Notre Dame’s shooters. Right now, this team isn’t scoring at a normal UNC level, so to win they will have to grind and play tough and harder on the defensive end. Prediction: UNC 76, Notre Dame 70.





Kevin Roy

The good news for the Tar Heels is that Notre Dame isn’t very good. The bad news, neither are the Tar Heels, so far. I can just copy and paste my pick from the other night because it all still fits. A quick turnaround might be just what the Tar Heels need, as well as a rare home game. I am looking for something to finally click and the Tar Heels to put a complete game together. Prediction: UNC 81, Notre Dame 74.





John Gwaltney

The new year starts in such a 2020 way its laughable. Nonetheless, Carolina needs a win on Saturday regardless of its opponent, which is now Notre Dame. Both teams are 0-2 in the ACC so expect them to play with urgency. The Tar Heels can expect the Irish to try and spread things out like other opponents but this time they will respond positively to pick up a needed win. Prediction: UNC 72, Notre Dame 67.





Andrew Jones