Top-ranked North Carolina concludes its stretch of four consecutive home games to start the season by hosting red-hot James Madison on Sunday for a noon tip at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 but their wins over UNC-Wilmington, College of Charleston, and Gardner-Webb have been only by a combined 33 points. JMU, on the other hand, have won its four games by a combined 183 points.

JMU is third nationally in scoring margin at 48.5 points per game, and is third in scoring offense averaging 105.2 points per contest. Eight Dukes average 6.5 points per game or more. In addition, the Dukes are shooting 54.1 percent from 3-point range, having converted 46-for-85 from beyond the arc.

Here are our picks: