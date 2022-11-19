News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-19 11:57:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Picks: JMU At UNC

The Tar Heels host red-hot JMU on Sunday at the Smith Center, and here is what our staff thinks will happen.
The Tar Heels host red-hot JMU on Sunday at the Smith Center, and here is what our staff thinks will happen. (Kevin Roy/THI)
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

**************************************************************************************

This basketball podcast is brought to you by Rogue Shop - They sell Delta 8 products, THCO and HHC. All lab direct, they don’t use middle men. UNC fans can save $$$ by using the promo code: TARHEELS10

**************************************************************************************

Top-ranked North Carolina concludes its stretch of four consecutive home games to start the season by hosting red-hot James Madison on Sunday for a noon tip at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 but their wins over UNC-Wilmington, College of Charleston, and Gardner-Webb have been only by a combined 33 points. JMU, on the other hand, have won its four games by a combined 183 points.

JMU is third nationally in scoring margin at 48.5 points per game, and is third in scoring offense averaging 105.2 points per contest. Eight Dukes average 6.5 points per game or more. In addition, the Dukes are shooting 54.1 percent from 3-point range, having converted 46-for-85 from beyond the arc.

Here are our picks:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}