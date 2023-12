North Carolina and West Virginia will meet for just the third time ever when they face off Wednesday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels look to change the course of how their regular season closed, dropping four of their last five ACC games. The Mountaineers closed heading in the other direction, winning four of their last five, including a pair of road wins.

UNC is 8-4 and finished 4-4 in the ACC. West Virginia is 8-4 and finished 6-3 in the Big XII.

The game kicks off at 5:30 and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: