Staff Pix: Alabama at UNC

North Carolina is back in Chapel Hill on Wednesday for one of the most important nonconference games on its schedule, as No. 10 Alabama visits the Smith Center for a 7:15 tipoff as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Tar Heels are coming off a four-game trip to Hawaii in which they went 2-2, including 1-2 in the Maui Invitational, and have now lost consecutive games. Those defeats came against No. 2 Auburn and Michigan State.

The Crimson Tide has played their last five games against power conference teams going 3-2 with losses at Purdue and to Oregon, and wins over Illinois, Houston, and Rutgers.

UNC was eliminated in last year’s NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 by Alabama.

Carolina is 4-3 and Bama is 6-2. The game will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: