A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line Thursday night in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament, when No. 1 North Carolina takes on No. 4 Alabama at Crypto.com Arena.

The Tar Heels enter having beaten Wagner by 28 points and Michigan State by 16, while the Crimson Tide have defeated College of Charleston by 13 points and Grand Canyon by 11 points.

The game is set to tip off at approximately 9:45 EST and will air on CBS.

UNC is 29-7 and Alabama is 23-11.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: