Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 08:31:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Staff Pix: Auburn-UNC

Wzzuduonoyaqjvhdrw8c
The Tar Heels face Auburn on Friday night in the Sweet 16, so what does our staff think will happen?
THI
THI Staff
THI Staff

The Sweet 16 is here, and North Carolina, the top seed in the Midwest Region, will take on fifth-seeded Auburn on Friday night at Sprint Center in Kansas City. The game will tip at 7:29 EST.The Tar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}