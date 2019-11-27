Staff Pix: Battle 4 Atlantis
North Carolina will play three games in as many days in the Battle 4 Atlantis beginning Wednesday in Nassau, Bahamas. The Tar Heels will open with Alabama and win or lose will face either Iowa Stat...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news