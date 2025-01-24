Staff Pix: BC at UNC

Looking to find the win column after consecutive 1-point losses, North Carolina returns home to face Boston College on Saturday at the Smith Center for a 2:15 PM tip.

The Tar Heels dropped a home game to Stanford and a road tilt at Wake Forest losing 72-71 and 67-66, respectively. In both games, the Heels allowed big runs late to close them out.

UNC is 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

Boston College comes in at 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC. The Eagles have lost five consecutive games and nine of their last 12 with the wins coming over Stonehill by 4 points, Fairleigh Dickinson by 8 points, and Miami by 10 points. The current five-game losing streak has been to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Duke, and Virginia by an average of 18 points per game.

The game will air on The CW.

Here are our picks: