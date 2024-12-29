Staff Pix: Campbell at UNC

After an eight-day layoff with players going home for Christmas and gearing toward ACC play, North Carolina has one final nonconference game to play, as Campbell visits the Smith Center on Sunday night at 8 PM.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 76-74 win over UCLA in Madison Square Garden last week and sit at 7-5 overall on the season.

The Camels are 5-7 and have dropped consecutive games to Morgan State and Longwood. In Campbell’s two games against power conference teams, it lost to Virginia, 65-56, and Ohio State 104-60.

Here are our picks: