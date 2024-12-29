Staff Pix: Campbell at UNC

After an eight-day layoff with players going home for Christmas and gearing toward ACC play, North Carolina has one final nonconference game to play, as Campbell visits the Smith Center on Sunday night at 8 PM.
The Tar Heels are coming off a 76-74 win over UCLA in Madison Square Garden last week and sit at 7-5 overall on the season.
The Camels are 5-7 and have dropped consecutive games to Morgan State and Longwood. In Campbell’s two games against power conference teams, it lost to Virginia, 65-56, and Ohio State 104-60.
Here are our picks:
Chelsea Sipple
The Tar Heels have a holiday break before taking on Campbell at home, and they are just coming off a tough win to UCLA. The Heels made many of the adjustments needed to win against UCLA, and they should carry this on back at home in the Dean Dome. Taking care of the ball, freshmen getting more comfortable, and defensive effort could allow the Tar Heels to have a comfortable win. We’ve seen them execute the big-time plays last week, and they should have all the motivation for this next matchup. Prediction: UNC 86, Campbell 71.
Bryant Baucum
With a testy non-conference slate coming to an end, UNC will have a chance to build off of its win against UCLA. The Tar Heels are better than Campbell and should cruise to a victory before continuing ACC play. Prediction: UNC 89, Campbell 65.
Jacob Turner
Heels by 25 in this one. Biggest win of the season against a bad Campbell team. Book it! Prediction: UNC 92, Campbell 67
Andrew Jones
The Tar Heels must play well in this game. They likely will win by 20 or more points, but should win by 30 or more, especially if they are dialed in and ready to play the game properly on both ends of the floor. Getting to that point has been a work-in-progress without bearing a whole lot of fruit yet. To be better going into this week’s trips to Louisville and Notre Dame, the Heels must have a clean, fluid performance against the Camels. Prediction: UNC 103, Campbell 66.
Average THI prediction: UNC 92.5, Campbell 67.3.