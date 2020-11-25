The college basketball season is finally here, as North Carolina opens its 2020-21 campaign Wednesday night at the Smith Center versus College of Charleston.

The No. 16 Tar Heels are coming off their second worst season in program history after a 14-19 mark a year ago, but welcome back the Preseason ACC Player of the Year in Garrison Brooks, three other players who either started nearly every game or played a lot last winter, and the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation that includes six players who could all see regular action this season.

The Cougars are coming off a 17-14 overall season, 11-7 in the CAA, with their most noteworthy victory coming over Providence. Charleston has eight new players on the roster that didn’t play a year ago, among them Minnesota transfer Payton Willis, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 8.9 points in 30.4 minutes per game for the Gophers.

The game tips at 6 pm.



