North Carolina returns home for the first of three consecutive games as the Tar Heels host rival Duke in hopes at getting back on track and keeping the Victory Bell, which annually goes to the team that wins this game.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 45-22 loss at Georgia Tech in which the offense ran for just 63 yards and allowed eight sacks, and the defense gave up 32 points and 313 total yards in the second half.

The Blue Devils are been more prolific offensively than any previous Duke team since the 1980s, and has won three straight games, including the last two overpower 5 team. One was a victory over Northwestern, which played in the Big Ten championship game last season.