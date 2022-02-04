North Carolina returns home Saturday for its most important game of the season to date, as the Tar Heels welcome Duke to the Smith Center in the final game Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski will ever coach in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and are coming off a 90-83 overtime victory at Louisville on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils have won four straight and are coming off a 57-43 win at Notre Dame on Monday night. They are 18-3 overall and 8-2 in ACC play.