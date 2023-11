The Tar Heels look to extend their win streak over Duke to five games when the rivals meet Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

North Carolina has won 12 straight overall versus the Blue Devils with Mack Brown at the helm, which including four since he returned to UNC following the 2018 campaign, and his last eight Victory Bell games before he moved on to Texas after the 1997 season.

The No. 24 Tar Heels are 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. Duke is 6-3 and 3-2.

The game kicks off at 8 PM and will air on the ACCN.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: