North Carolina has ten ACC games left in the regular season, six of which will be at home inside the Smith Center. And the second half of the conference slate begins with the No. 3 Tar Heels hosting No. 7 Duke in the greatest rivalry in American sports.

UNC is coming off a one-point loss at Georgia Tech that ended a 10-game win streak, while the Blue Devils are coming off a convincing win at Virginia Tech last Monday night. Duke has won 11 of its last 12 games.

Carolina is 17-4 overall, including 9-1 in the ACC. Duke is 16-4 and 7-2. The game tips off at 6:30 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: