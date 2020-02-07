Staff Pix: Duke-UNC
North Carolina will try to get things turned in the right direction as it entertains No. 6 Duke on Saturday night at 6 pm at the Smith Center.The Tar Heels entering having dropped consecutive games...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news