Staff Pix: Elon at UNC

The Tar Heels have five returning scholarship players from last season, including reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis along with starting point guard Elliot Cadeau. The Heels finished lasts season 29-8 overall, won the regular season ACC, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Sweet 16.

UNC opens the season ranked No. 9 in the nation and picked to finish second in the ACC.

The Phoenix went 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the CAA last season. Elon was picked to finish 12th this season in the 14-team CAA.

The game tips at 9 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: