North Carolina kicks off the 2022 football season with a home game versus FCS member Florida A&M at 8 PM at Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season that resulted in UNC Coach Mack Brown changing defensive coordinators. Carolina has a host of new starters on offense, including quarterback Drake Maye, but has most of its defensive players back. UNC’s roster includes 32 players that were 4-star or 5-star prospects coming out of high school, 21 of them are on the defensive side of the ball. The Rattlers were 10-3 a year ago and advanced to the FCS playoffs. They are coached by former Clemson quarterback Willie Simmons. The game will air on the ACC Network.

Kevin Roy

While Florida A&M is a pretty good FCS team, I am not expecting a close game. The Tar Heels just have too much talent. This is the perfect game for Drake Maye to get his feet wet. Expecting a big game from Josh Downs, as well as the defensive line. Prediction: UNC 56, Florida A&M 10.

John Gwaltney

Carolina enters Saturday’s game against Florida A&M looking to right some wrongs from last season. The Tar Heels are talented but young in some key positions so using that talent to learn quickly will be key. Expect to see a lot of Tar Heels on the field against the Rattlers to get experience before the competition stiffens. Prediction: UNC 41, Florida A&M 17.

Brandon Peay

As far as FCS tests go, FAMU is a good choice to start the season. FAMU has an elite pass rush for that level. The Tar Heels, however, will have too much man-power for the Rattlers to contend with. Prediction: UNC 48, Florida A&M 14.

Jarrod Hardy

This is a game that is more about North Carolina than Florida A&M. I think Mack Brown will have his teams focus and they will come out hitting hard on defense and the offense will make plays all over the field. North Carolina will cruise in a much-needed game prior to the big early test in Boone next weekend. Prediction: UNC 51, Florida A&M 14.

Jacob Turner

Football is BACK on the Hill! This should be a routine win for the Tar Heels, although I think they'll start a little slow offensively before picking things up in the second half. Expecting a really solid performance from the defense, but let's see what happens on Saturday night. Prediction: UNC 45, Florida A&M 17

Andrew Jones

UNC has opened the last seven seasons facing a Power 5 team, so here the Tar Heels have an opportunity to work out the kinks against a club that it should ultimately handle. Good thing, too, given the newness on offense, which is as much about timing and connectivity as it is physicality at times. Expect some bumps in the road for the Heels, but also expect some eruptions. Carolina cruises late in the first half, and wins going away allowing more than 70 players to get into the contest. Prediction: UNC 55, Florida A&M 17.

Average THI prediction: UNC 49.3, Florida A&M 14.8.

