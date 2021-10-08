North Carolina remains at home Saturday as the Tar Heels host Florida State at Kenan Stadium for the first time in 12 years for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

The Seminoles are 1-4 overall, including 1-2 in the ACC. They defeated Syracuse last week and have narrow losses to Notre Dame and Louisville on their resume, plus a blowout loss at Wake Forest and puzzling home loss to FCS member Jacksonville State.

The Tar Heels come in with a 3-2 overall mark, including 2-2 in the ACC. UNC is 3-0 at home with average scores of 52-21.

Here are our picks for FSU at Carolina: