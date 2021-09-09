North Carolina opens the home part of its 2021 schedule Saturday by hosting Sun Belt Conference member Georgia State.

The No. 24 Tar Heels are coming a 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech to open the season, while the Panthers fell to Army, 43-10, at home in their first game.

The game is sold out and a full house is expected at Kenan Stadium for the first time in 676 days, so there should be a real buzz in the stadium that can fuel the Tar Heels. But it will be the first full environment of any kind for Georgia State in nearly two years, too, and many of its starters played key roles in a win at Tennessee in front of 85,503 fans two years ago.

GSU, which is located in downtown Atlanta, first started playing football in 2013 and has been to bowl games in three of the last four seasons.

Here are our picks: