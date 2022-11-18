With its road schedule complete, No. 13 North Carolina returns home for the first of two games to close out the regular season, as the Tar Heels welcome Georgia Tech to Kenan Stadium on Saturday for a 5:30 PM kickoff.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 36-34 win at Wake Forest last weekend improving their final road record of the season to 6-0. Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division title with the win, as it brings a 6-0 league mark, and 9-1 overall record, into the contest. UNC has also won six consecutive games.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 35-14 home loss to Miami, and stand at 4-6 overall, including 2-3 in the ACC. Tech is 3-3 since former head coach Geoff Collins was fired.

The game will air on ESPN2.

Here are our picks: