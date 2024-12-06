Staff Pix: Georgia Tech at UNC

Looking to end an ugly three-game slide, North Carolina is back in action Saturday at home as the Tar Heels host Georgia Tech in the first ACC game of the season for both teams.

The Tar Heels are 4-4 after falling by 15 points to Alabama in the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets lost at Oklahoma on Tuesday night and are also 4-4.

In addition, Tech has lost to Georgia, Cincinnati, and North Florida all at home. Its best win is over Charleston Southern, which beat Miami but is just 3-7.

The game tips at 2:00 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: