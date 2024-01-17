Staff Pix: Louisville at UNC
North Carolina will play second straight home game Wednesday night for the first time since December 3 when the fourth-ranked Tar Heels host Louisville at the Smith Center for a 9 PM tip.
UNC enters having won six consecutive games, including four in the ACC, and climbed into the top five in the national polls, as well as to No. 7 in the NET rankings, and No. 5 in KenPom.
The Cardinals are 6-10 overall and 1-4 in ACC play. They have dropped seven of their last nine games, but the most recent win was last week at Miami.
The game will air on the ACC Network.
Here are our picks:
Bryant Baucom
Now at No. 4 in the country, North Carolina is playing their best basketball of the season. They will put their seven-game winning streak on the line against Louisville on Wednesday night. While the Cardinals did secure an impressive road win over Miami last week, this is a game where the Tar Heels should show why they currently sit atop the ACC. Expect the ACC’s best offense to flex their muscles once again. Prediction: UNC 84, Louisville 64.
Jacob Turner
A home matchup against the worst team in the ACC? Simply put, it has to be a W for UNC. Give me the Heels by 16. Prediction: UNC 92, Louisville 76
Chelsea Sipple
If UNC plays this game with the same defensive aggressiveness and offensive push, then this game can be another great win like the last. The Heels have the chance to remain undefeated and do so in an energetic home environment. This team has the pieces to continue to win, and this game can only further that. Prediction: UNC 80, Louisville 68.
Trey Scott
Another test for the Heels. This time the test is not their opponent but how they will handle being notarized as the number 3/4 team in the nation. No doubt UNC is the better team, but can this team shake off the failures of last year and stay focused on the goals of this year? I believe in this team as they have answered the call every time this season. Prediction: UNC 88, Louisville 70.
AndrewJones
As long as the Tar Heels are ready to play, this shouldn’t be much of a contest. However, Louisville did win at Miami last week, and has some talented players on the roster. But, after about the mid-point of the first half, the Heels should separate and pull away for a decisive victory. Prediction: UNC 92, Louisville 72.
Average THI prediction: UNC 87.2, Louisville 70.