North Carolina is right back in action Monday night, as the Tar Heels host Miami for the first of three consecutive games in the Smith Center to close out the home portion of their schedule for the season.

UNC is coming off a 54-44 win at Virginia on Saturday, in which the Tar Heels made just 16 shots, and only six in the second half. Cormac Ryan led the way with 18 points, and has averaged 17.6 over the last three contests.

The Hurricanes are in the midst of a nosedive, as they’ve lost six consecutive games, including 16 days ago at home to the Tar Heels, 75-72.

Carolina is 21-6 overall and 13-3 in the ACC, while Miami is 15-13 and 6-11.

Here are our picks: