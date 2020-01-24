North Carolina returns to the Smith Center on Saturday to take on a struggling Miami team for a noon tip. The Tar Heels have lost five consecutive games while the Hurricanes have dropped three straight and five of their last six. The Canes are 10-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. UNC is 8-10 and 1-6. Here are our picks:





Deana King

The Tar Heels played well in spots during Wednesday’s loss at Virginia Tech, but couldn’t close the deal. They need another solid outing from Black and Pierce to complement Brooks. UNC must keep Lykes in check as he is dangerous with the ball. Whenever Anthony comes back, I think it will energize the team. Prediction: UNC 68, Miami 63.





Jarrod Hardy

North Carolina is coming off a spirited performance against the Hokies, but the story of the season has reared its ugly head, they can’t make plays at the end to win games. I expect with the possibility of having Cole Anthony in uniform, UNC gives the home crowd something to cheer for and they finally get over the hump and snaps a five-game losing streak. Prediction: UNC 80, Miami 70.





Jacob Turner

Coming off a positive performance in Blacksburg, UNC should be more confident going into a very winnable game against Miami. Can the Tar Heels put another solid game together against the Hurricanes? That remains to be seen, but I think they carry the positives from a tough loss against the Hokies and pick up their first win of the decade Saturday. Prediction: UNC 72, Miami 67





Kevin Roy

Something has to break the Tar Heels’ way soon, right? From injuries, to second half collapses the Heels’ have seen it all. They will pull this one out. Prediction: UNC 71, Miami 68.





John Gwaltney

Carolina is 0-for-2020, but Saturday's game against Miami gives the Heels a realistic chance to break the losing streak. Neither team has been torching the nets so it will be the team that puts the ball in the basket the most consistently that will have the best chance to win. On paper, Carolina has an advantage on the glass so it will need to own the boards on both ends of the floor. Defensively, the Heels will have to keep Chris Lykes and/or Dejan Vasiljevic from having a big day from the perimeter. Prediction: UNC 75, Miami 68.





Andrew Jones