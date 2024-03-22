In order to reach the 38th Sweet 16 in program history, North Carolina must defeat Michigan State on Saturday at Spectrum Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The top seed in the West Region, UNC is a slight favorite to beat the 9-seed Spartans in their game that tips at approximately 5:30 PM and will air on CBS.

UNC (28-7) is coming off a 90-62 win over Wagner in the first round, and Michigan State (20-14) took care of Mississippi State 69-51.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen: