TarHeelIllustrated - Staff Pix: NC Central At UNC

North Carolina looks to end a two-game losing streak as the Tar Heels host NC Central on Saturday at the Smith Center.

UNC is 3-2 and has lost consecutive games at the buzzer to No. 13 Texas and Tuesday night at No. 3 Iowa. The Tar Heels have defeated the College of Charleston, UNLV, and Stanford.

NCCU is 1-2 with a win over Southern on its resume. The Eagles’ losses were at Iowa by 40 points and at Coastal Carolina by seven points. Central has had games at Wofford and at Vanderbilt canceled because of COVID testing.

UNC was slated to face Elon, but the game was cancelled due to the Phoenix pausing basketball after some players tested positive for COVID-19. The Central game was announced by UNC on Wednesday.

The game will tip at 2 pm.

