North Carolina stays at home Saturday for its third game of the season welcoming FCS member and neighbor North Carolina Central to Kenan Stadium for a 6 PM Kickoff.

The Tar Heels enter at 2-0 with wins at Minnesota (19-17) and at home over Charlotte (38-20). The Eagles are 1-1 after beating Alabama State (31-24) and losing to Elon (41-19).

NCCU has played six games versus power conference teams over the last 10 years losing each by a combined score of 323-43.

The game kicks at 6 PM and will air on ACC Network Extra.

Here are our picks: