North Carolina heads to the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort this weekend to play two games against nationally ranked teams in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

The 18th-ranked Tar Heels face No. 6 Purdue on Saturday afternoon at 4 PM, and Sunday will take on either No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee in either the championship game or the consolation game.

UNC is coming off a 94-82 victory at College of Charleston that saw two Heels score 20-plus points, which is something that has happened in each of their first three games. Last season, a Tar Heel reached the 20-point mark just seven times, and never did two score 20-plus in the same game.

Purdue is deep, very big and inside-oriented, and can also hit from the perimeter. Villanova is an older team with tons of experience and the Wildcats are shooting around 48 percent from the perimeter. And Tennessee has a blend of experience with some very talented young players, and Rick Barnes’ teams are always physical.

This weekend is an enormous test for the Tar Heels. Saturday’s game will air on ESPNNews, and Sunday will either be on ESPN or ABC.

Here are our picks:



