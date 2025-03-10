Staff Pix: North Carolina in the ACC Tournament

The ACC Tournament is here and North Carolina goes in as the No. 5 seed opening play Wednesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

UNC is 20-11 overall and finished 13-7 in the ACC regular season. The Tar Heels are No. 40 in the NET and own a 1-11 Quad 1 record, so they need to wins some games this week to be in the NCAA Tournament discussion.

Carolina is coming off an 82-69 home loss to Duke but before that game has won six straight contests.

UNC opens play Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 against the Tuesday winner between Pittsburgh and Notre Dame.

Here is the ACC Tournament BRACKET.

And here are our picks for the tournament: