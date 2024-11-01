Staff Pix: North Carolina's Basketball Season

The 2024-25 North Carolina basketball season is almost here, as the Tar Heels open play Monday, November 4, at home against Elon at 9 PM.

UNC is coming off a 29-8 season that included a regular season first-place finish in the ACC, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a loss in the Sweet 16.

Five scholarship Tar Heels return, including the starting backcourt of Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis, who was the ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-America. He was recently voted preseason ACC POY again.

UNC brought in six new players, including ballyhooed freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, plus coveted transfer Cade Tyson to go with Ven-Allen Lubin from Vanderbilt and Ty Claude from Georgia Tech.

Hubert Davis enters his fourth season at the helm.

Here is what our staff thinks will happen with the Tar Heels this season: