North Carolina returns to the Smith Center for its first home game since Jan. 23, a span of 25 days, when the Tar Heels go outside the ACC and host Northeastern for a ??? tip.

The Huskies are in second place in the CAA and just returned last week from a lengthy COVID pause. They went from Jan. 24 until Feb. 13 in between games, and this past weekend split a pair versus Towson in the Baltimore area.

Before that, Northeastern had won seven of eight games, including a weekend sweep of College of Charleston, which UNC opened the season against at the Smith Center.

The Huskies are 9-7 overall, 8-2 in the CAA and are No. 144 in the NET. UNC is 12-7 overall and 7-5 in the ACC.

