North Carolina is back in action this week after an open date, and the Tar Heels take a 3-0 record into a crucial home game versus Notre Dame on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

UNC won its first three games averaging 51.3 points per game, but is also allowing 37.7 points per contest, 61 of which was scored by Appalachian State.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 for the 36th time in school history and look to improve to 4-0 for the 25th time.