The final home game for North Carolina’s 2023-24 season is here Tuesday, as the Tar Heels host Notre Dame for a 7 PM tipoff on the ACC Network.

This is also the last time Armando Bacot will take the court at the Smith Center, closing out a five-year home career that saw him become UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds while climbing many other statistical charts.

Carolina comes in having won four consecutive games, including Saturday a home over NC State by a 79-70 margin. The Tar Heels are 23-5 overall and 15-3 in the ACC.

The Fighting Irish are playing by far their best basketball of the season having won their last two contests and five of their last six. The only loss in that stretch was by three points at Syracuse on “Jim Boeheim Day.”

Notre Dame is 12-17 overall and 7-11 in the ACC.

