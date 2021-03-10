North Carolina begins play in the 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament in the second rounds Wednesday night versus Notre Dame at the Greensboro Coliseum in a game that tips off at approximately 9 pm.

The Tar Heels are the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 11 seed Fighting Irish, who defeated Wake Forest at the buzzer on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels defeated Notre Dame, 66-65, on January 2 in Chapel Hill after Leaky Black’s late shot banked through the basket.

The Irish enter at 11-14 overall but have won consecutive games, including this past Saturday, when they defeated Florida State in South Bend, IN. UNC is 16-9.

Here are our picks:







